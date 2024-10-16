Bank Earnings Boost Confidence Amid Mixed Market Signals

U.S. stock markets displayed a mixed performance on Wednesday, with bank earnings surpassing expectations amid fears of waning global demand weakening megacap growth stocks. As a result, the S&P 500's growth was stifled, pulling the Nasdaq into negative territory.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a modest rise, largely propelled by financial shares. Investment strategy analyst Ross Mayfield of Baird conveyed that market sentiments suggest a soft landing for the economy, with a higher probability of growth reacceleration over recession.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley recorded quarterly profits above consensus, setting a historical high for its shares. European stocks remained lower due to disappointing results from ASML and LVMH, with investors on edge ahead of the European Central Bank's policy decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)