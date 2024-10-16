Left Menu

Bank Earnings Boost Confidence Amid Mixed Market Signals

U.S. stocks showed mixed results as strong bank earnings competed with concerns over global demand. The S&P 500 and the Dow made modest gains, buoyed by cyclicals and financials, while tech stocks underperformed. European stocks were subdued, and Treasury yields eased amid interest rate expectations.

Updated: 16-10-2024 21:17 IST
U.S. stock markets displayed a mixed performance on Wednesday, with bank earnings surpassing expectations amid fears of waning global demand weakening megacap growth stocks. As a result, the S&P 500's growth was stifled, pulling the Nasdaq into negative territory.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a modest rise, largely propelled by financial shares. Investment strategy analyst Ross Mayfield of Baird conveyed that market sentiments suggest a soft landing for the economy, with a higher probability of growth reacceleration over recession.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley recorded quarterly profits above consensus, setting a historical high for its shares. European stocks remained lower due to disappointing results from ASML and LVMH, with investors on edge ahead of the European Central Bank's policy decision.

