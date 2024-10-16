Uttarakhand CM Applauds Increased MSP: A Diwali Gift for Farmers

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following the Union Cabinet's decision to increase the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rabi crops for the marketing season 2025-26.

The announcement, made by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw post-Cabinet meeting, revealed raised MSP rates for key crops. The decision includes notable increments of Rs 300 per quintal for Rapeseed and Mustard, and Rs 275 for Lentil, aiming to offer sufficient returns to farmers.

Seen as a significant stride towards agricultural growth, the policy is poised to bring economic prosperity and self-reliance to farmers, aligning with the 2018 Union Budget's promise of setting MSPs at 1.5 times the production cost, thus ensuring profitable margins for diverse crops.

(With inputs from agencies.)