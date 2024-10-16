Delhi Court Sentences Maulvi to 12 Years for Assaulting 4-Year-Old

In a landmark decision, Delhi's Rohini Court has sentenced Maulvi Mohd. Abdul Wahid to 12 years in prison for the sexual assault of a 4-year-old girl, committed in 2018. The girl, who was a student at a local madarsa, suffered mental and physical trauma as a result of the incident.

Alongside the prison term, the court has fined Wahid Rs 25,000 and mandated the payment of Rs 11,519 to the state toward prosecution costs. Furthermore, a compensation of Rs. 10.50 lakh will be provided to the victim, underlining the court's recognition of the profound impact on both the child and her family.

Special Judge Sushil Bala Dagar emphasized the severity of the crime under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, determining that Wahid's actions were both gravely reprehensible and damaging. Court testimony from the victim and corroborating medical reports cemented the decision, leading to Wahid's conviction on September 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)