Left Menu

Guyana's Strategic Offshore Ventures

TotalEnergies, Qatar Energy, and Petronas have reached agreements with Guyana for production sharing in five offshore oil and gas blocks. This is part of a 2022 tender initiative aimed at diversifying Guyana's energy industry. Exxon Mobil also engages in negotiations over offshore carbon capture opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Georgetown | Updated: 17-10-2024 00:28 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 00:28 IST
Guyana's Strategic Offshore Ventures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Guyana

In a strategic move to diversify its oil industry landscape, Guyana has inked significant production-sharing agreements with TotalEnergies, Qatar Energy, and Petronas. The agreements pertain to five offshore oil and gas blocks, according to an announcement by the energy ministry on Wednesday.

These developments are a result of a 2022 tender seeking exploration proposals for a total of eight offshore areas. The initiative represents an effort to broaden Guyana's energy sector, presently led by a consortium spearheaded by Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil, which remains engaged in ongoing discussions regarding the offshore block S8, is reportedly keen on exploring carbon capture and storage opportunities within the block, the ministry noted in a release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024