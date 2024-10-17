IMF Probes Senegal's Financial Reporting After Audit Revelations
The IMF is assessing financial data from Senegal following an audit revealing a higher deficit than previously reported. The audit, ordered by President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, showed a 2023 deficit over 10% of GDP. Ongoing collaboration aims to evaluate macroeconomic impacts and consider corrective measures.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has initiated an inquiry into Senegal's financial reporting after a government audit indicated inconsistencies in previously reported data. The audit, commissioned by President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, revealed that Senegal's deficit at the end of 2023 was over 10% of GDP, nearly double the initially reported figures.
In response to these findings, Senegal has retracted its request for an IMF disbursement initially planned for July, pending a comprehensive review by the IMF. The decision came after a June review by the Fund and subsequent findings that necessitated further scrutiny.
A team from the IMF visited Senegal from October 9 to October 16 to discuss the audit's initial findings and examine whether misreporting occurred during previous and ongoing IMF-supported programs. The IMF aims to work closely with Senegalese authorities in outlining the next steps following this review.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Extreme Weather Hits Russian Agriculture, GDP Growth Slows
France's Wealth Tax Proposal Aims to Reduce Deficit
Monsoon Withdrawal Looms Over Himachal Despite Rainfall Deficit
India's Fiscal Focus: Balancing Growth and Deficit Management
Amid global uncertainties, India fastest growing major economy with fifth largest GDP in world: Modi at Kautilya Economic Conclave.