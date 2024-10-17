Supreme Court Upholds Biden’s Carbon Rule Amidst Political Challenge

The U.S. Supreme Court has made a decisive move, refusing to block a federal rule that targets carbon emissions from coal- and gas-fired power plants. This regulation, integral to President Joe Biden's climate change strategy, remains in effect despite pushback from several states and industry groups.

In a significant legal challenge, West Virginia, Indiana, and 25 other states, most led by Republicans, alongside power companies and industry associations, requested an emergency halt to the Environmental Protection Agency's emission-cutting rule. However, the justices denied these requests, allowing the regulation to stand while a lower court continues to address the related litigation.

The rule, effective since July 8, mandates existing coal and new natural gas-fired plants to eventually curtail emissions through measures like carbon dioxide capture and storage, marking a critical step in the administration's efforts to combat climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)