Supreme Court Upholds Biden’s Carbon Rule Amidst Political Challenge
The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to block a new regulation targeting carbon pollution from power plants. The rule is part of President Biden's climate change agenda. States and industry groups, mainly Republican-led, sought to stop the rule. It mandates emission reductions, effective from July 8.
The U.S. Supreme Court has made a decisive move, refusing to block a federal rule that targets carbon emissions from coal- and gas-fired power plants. This regulation, integral to President Joe Biden's climate change strategy, remains in effect despite pushback from several states and industry groups.
In a significant legal challenge, West Virginia, Indiana, and 25 other states, most led by Republicans, alongside power companies and industry associations, requested an emergency halt to the Environmental Protection Agency's emission-cutting rule. However, the justices denied these requests, allowing the regulation to stand while a lower court continues to address the related litigation.
The rule, effective since July 8, mandates existing coal and new natural gas-fired plants to eventually curtail emissions through measures like carbon dioxide capture and storage, marking a critical step in the administration's efforts to combat climate change.
(With inputs from agencies.)
