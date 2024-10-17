Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Biden’s Carbon Rule Amidst Political Challenge

The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to block a new regulation targeting carbon pollution from power plants. The rule is part of President Biden's climate change agenda. States and industry groups, mainly Republican-led, sought to stop the rule. It mandates emission reductions, effective from July 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 01:06 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 01:06 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Biden’s Carbon Rule Amidst Political Challenge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court has made a decisive move, refusing to block a federal rule that targets carbon emissions from coal- and gas-fired power plants. This regulation, integral to President Joe Biden's climate change strategy, remains in effect despite pushback from several states and industry groups.

In a significant legal challenge, West Virginia, Indiana, and 25 other states, most led by Republicans, alongside power companies and industry associations, requested an emergency halt to the Environmental Protection Agency's emission-cutting rule. However, the justices denied these requests, allowing the regulation to stand while a lower court continues to address the related litigation.

The rule, effective since July 8, mandates existing coal and new natural gas-fired plants to eventually curtail emissions through measures like carbon dioxide capture and storage, marking a critical step in the administration's efforts to combat climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024