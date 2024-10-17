Left Menu

Lokayukta Raids Uncover Wealth Hoard in Bhopal

In a significant crackdown, Lokayukta police raided multiple locations linked to Ramesh Hingorani, a junior auditor of the Technical Education Department in Bhopal. The operation, targeting disproportionate assets, yielded about Rs 82 lakhs in cash and gold, leading to ongoing investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 13:18 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 13:18 IST
Lokayukta conducting search action (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a major operation on Wednesday, Lokayukta police officials raided several locations in connection with Ramesh Hingorani, a junior auditor with the Technical Education Department, as part of a disproportionate assets investigation in Bhopal. The raids revealed substantial wealth, including cash and jewellery worth approximately Rs 82 lakhs, according to an officer's statement.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sanjay Shukla noted, "We acted upon a complaint regarding disproportionate assets linked to Ramesh Hingorani. Preliminary investigations validated the accusation, prompting searches at his residence in Bairagarh and other properties." Bhopal's Lokayukta SP, D K Rathore, confirmed that gold and cash were among the valuables recovered, with ongoing assessments of their value.

Following the late-night operation, DSP Shukla detailed the seizures, which included 1014 grams of gold jewellery valued at about Rs 70 lakh, 1021 grams of silver jewellery worth Rs 55,500, and Rs 12,17,950 in cash. Property documents found are under review, and an unlicensed weapon was also discovered, prompting additional action under the Arms Act. The investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

