Brij Bhushan Singh Seeks Expedited Hearing in Sexual Harassment Case

Former Wrestling Federation Chief, Brij Bhushan Singh, has requested an early Delhi High Court hearing to dismiss sexual harassment charges. Proceedings against him continue, amid a scheduled October court date. Singh challenges the trial court's decision, pressing for a quick resolution due to ongoing weekly case progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 15:00 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 15:00 IST
BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a new development, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the former Wrestling Federation of India Chief, has approached the Delhi High Court, petitioning for an expedited hearing regarding the dismissal of sexual harassment proceedings initiated by female wrestlers. The court has slated a hearing for October 18, 2024, with a subsequent session scheduled on January 13, 2025.

Singh, who previously served as an MP, has been vocally contesting the allegations made against him. In his latest application, Singh cited the weekly progression of prosecution evidence in the trial court, expressing that evidence completion is anticipated by January. He stressed the significance of addressing his dismissal plea swiftly, considering the current trial pace.

The fresh application, submitted by Advocate Rajiv Mohan along with Advocates Rehan Khan and Rishabh Bhati, emphasizes the necessity of a timely resolution. Singh's filing follows his recent challenge to the Delhi High Court regarding ongoing trial court proceedings and the FIR filed by several female wrestlers alleging sexual harassment.

Earlier, a trial court had found adequate evidence to pursue charges against Singh, a point punctuated by the Delhi Police's chargesheet against him and a co-accused based on the complaints. Singh is now seeking judicial intervention to quash the FIR, the chargesheet, and the trial court's framing of charges order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

