Andhra Pradesh's Green Energy Revolution: Aiming for Net Zero by 2047

Andhra Pradesh is setting an ambitious target of Rs 10 lakh crore investment in the clean energy sector, with a goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2047. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has introduced the AP Integrated Clean Energy (ICE) Policy, which offers a range of incentives, including land acquisition and power subsidies.

The policy outlines a substantial investment plan, expected to generate employment for approximately 750,000 individuals. It seeks to exploit the state's immense renewable potential across solar, wind, and hybrid sources, alongside pumped storage projects, aiming to transition the energy landscape.

Andhra Pradesh plans to establish significant solar, wind, and battery storage capacities while fostering cleantech manufacturing, enhancing local employment prospects. The policy will also support setting up academic institutions to further skill development in green energy sectors.

