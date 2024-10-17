Left Menu

GE T&D India Rebrands to GE Vernova T&D India

Shareholders have approved the renaming of GE T&D India to GE Vernova T&D India following an AGM. Approval from the Registrar of Companies has also been obtained. The company remains a prominent player in power transmission and distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 17:08 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 17:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Shareholders of GE T&D India have officially approved a proposal to rename the company as GE Vernova T&D India Ltd, an exchange filing revealed on Thursday. This decision was finalized at the company's 68th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on September 4, 2024, according to the filing.

The proposal to change the company's name had been previously conveyed to stakeholders, and now the shareholders have given their approval during the AGM. Additionally, the Registrar of Companies (ROC) provided their approval on Wednesday.

GE Vernova T&D India continues to be a major force in the power transmission and distribution sector, reflecting its ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

