Kapil Sibal Urges Restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Thursday condemned the reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir from a state to a Union Territory, labeling it a "constitutional misdemeanour." Sibal emphasized the necessity of reinstating its statehood, a move executed in 2019 that transformed the region into two Union Territories.

Taking to the platform X, Sibal expressed, "Reducing J-K to a Union Territory was a constitutional misdemeanour. It's imperative for the Supreme Court to address this. Restoring statehood is the constitutional right of J-K's people." His statement came subsequent to National Conference Leader Omar Abdullah's inauguration as Chief Minister, leading the first elected government since the 2019 revocation of its special status.

The oath of office was administered by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Saxena to Omar Abdullah and his ministers at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srinagar. Concurrently, the Supreme Court consented to prioritize a hearing on a plea requesting the restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir within a two-month timeframe.

Advocate Gopal Shankarnarayan petitioned for an expedited listing, to which Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud assured allocation of hearing. Following the swearing-in ceremony, Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi remarked that government formation lacks completeness without statehood. (ANI)

