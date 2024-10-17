Karnataka Prepares for High-Stakes November Bypolls
Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that the Congress party is set for the November bypolls in the state. Emphasizing impartiality, he called for unbiased actions from investigative bodies. The bypolls, spanning 15 states, include multiple key constituencies and follow recent elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated on Thursday that the Congress party is thoroughly prepared for the bypolls slated for November, as the state gears up for a significant electoral event. He assured that necessary measures are being taken to ensure readiness.
Addressing the media, Siddaramaiah emphasized the importance of neutrality among central investigative agencies such as the CBI, ED, and Income Tax Department, urging them to refrain from partisan conduct.
The upcoming bypolls, set for November 13, encompass 48 assembly constituencies across 15 states, with notable contests in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala. The vote counting is scheduled for November 23, with Maharashtra and Jharkhand also holding assembly elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Badlapur case: Bombay HC directs magistrate to submit by November 18 inquiry report into custodial death of accused Akshay Shinde.
Karnataka's Channapatna to Witness Rs 300 Crore Development Boost
Mauritius Set for November Elections Amid Political Strength
SEBI Delays Direct Securities Payouts Implementation to November 11 for Seamless Transition
Global Political Visits and Events Over October and November