Tensions Erupt at Dera Bassi Civil Hospital: Clash Leads to Injuries
A violent clash between two groups at Dera Bassi Civil Hospital in Punjab's Mohali resulted in at least five injuries. The incident, captured on camera, depicts hospital property being damaged. Authorities have registered an FIR, and Health Minister Balbir Singh has called for strict action against the aggressors.
At least five people sustained injuries during a confrontation between rival groups at Dera Bassi Civil Hospital, situated in Punjab's Mohali district, officials reported on Saturday.
Authorities confirmed that a formal case was lodged following the clash, which erupted late Friday. A widely circulated video shows groups hurling hospital furniture and other items at each other, driving patients and hospital staff to seek refuge.
Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh disclosed that an FIR has been filed against those involved. He emphasized the importance of maintaining hospitals as zones of peace and declared that any breach of protocol, leading to damage of public property, would meet rigorous penalties, irrespective of political ties.
