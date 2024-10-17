Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh: Law and Order Crisis Amidst Allegations of Fake Encounters

In the wake of the Bahraich encounter, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate criticized Uttar Pradesh's deteriorating law and order situation, highlighting a trend of fake encounters. Following the arrest of five individuals, two injured in an alleged encounter, political figures demand accountability, questioning the state government's handling of recent violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 18:42 IST
Congress leader Supriya Shrinate (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In response to the recent Bahraich encounter, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate expressed grave concerns over the state of law and order in Uttar Pradesh, highlighting an alarming pattern of fake encounters. She stated that law enforcement is failing, evidenced by high-ranking officials carrying weapons post-riots.

In the Bahraich incident, five suspects connected to the violence were apprehended, with two sustaining injuries during an encounter. According to UP Director General of Police Prashant Kumar, the situation is now stable. The injured suspects, Sarfaraz and Mohammad Talib, attempted to flee to Nepal when they were shot by police.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav condemned the government's reliance on encounters, citing administrative failings. He questioned the government's ability to maintain order following this incident. Congress also blamed the government for the violence in Bahraich, with remarks about staged encounters to conceal mismanagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

