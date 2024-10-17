Axis Bank's Rising Profits Amid Unsecured Lending Challenges

Axis Bank has reported a 19.29% increase in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter, totaling Rs 7,401.26 crore. However, the lender faces significant challenges within the unsecured lending sector.

For the third-largest private sector bank, standalone net profit rose 18% to Rs 6,917.57 crore for the July-September period of fiscal year 2024-25. Core net interest income went up 9%, following an 11% rise in net advances, though the net interest margin shrunk by 0.12% to 3.99%.

Despite the favorable income growth, concerns linger as unsecured loan defaults increase, reflecting growing borrower indebtedness, particularly in credit cards and personal loans. Axis Bank has responded by implementing stricter credit controls.

(With inputs from agencies.)