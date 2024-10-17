Left Menu

Central Government Revises Enemy Property Disposal Guidelines

The Central government has updated its regulations on enemy property disposal with new guidelines. These include a revised valuation threshold for property offering, prioritizing current occupants. The amendment, effective from its official notification, clarifies urban and rural areas, streamlining the property disposal process across states.

In a significant regulatory update, the Central government has amended the 2018 Guidelines for the Disposal of Enemy Property Order. This revision includes key changes in the valuation threshold for property disposal, aligning with the government's ongoing efforts to enhance clarity and efficiency in handling enemy properties across the nation.

According to the newly titled Guidelines for the Disposal of Enemy Property (Amendment) Order, 2024, properties in rural areas valued at less than one crore rupees and those in urban areas valued under five crore rupees will first be offered to current occupants. Should the occupants decline, the government will follow established procedures to dispose of the properties. This amendment was published in the Official Gazette, effective immediately as per the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announcement on Thursday.

The amendment also provides clearer definitions of 'rural' and 'urban' areas, noting that rural areas exclude those under urban local bodies, while urban areas are defined by municipal corporation boundaries. These definitions aim to refine the implementation of guidelines across various states. This latest update builds on previous amendments since March 2018, enhancing the streamlined process for managing enemy properties under the Enemy Property Act, 1968.

(With inputs from agencies.)

