Left Menu

Markets Show Mixed Reactions Amid Earnings and Economic Data

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended unchanged, while the Dow reached a record high as investors analyzed mixed earnings and economic data. Technology stocks led by TSMC outperformed, while European shares benefited from the ECB rate cut. Gold reached a record high amid election uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 02:01 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 02:01 IST
Markets Show Mixed Reactions Amid Earnings and Economic Data
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed essentially unchanged, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average notched a record closing high. Investors digested a mix of quarterly earnings and economic reports, with gold reaching a record high due to election-related uncertainty.

Technology shares outperformed, driven by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's positive earnings and revenue forecast, alleviating fears of an AI-related semiconductor slowdown. Michael Green from Simplify Asset Management emphasized semiconductor leadership and retail sales data as factors pushing major indices higher.

European shares rose as the ECB's 25-basis-point rate cut aimed to shore up the EU economy. The dollar strengthened after strong U.S. retail sales data, while crude oil prices slightly increased. Gold prices also hit a record high as rate cut expectations and presidential election uncertainties loomed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024