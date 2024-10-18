Left Menu

U.S. Challenges China's Industrial Dominance with Tariffs

The United States is poised to use tariffs and other measures to counter China's overproduction of key goods, viewed as a strategy for global market dominance. White House official Daleep Singh emphasized ongoing economic tension and noted China's significant market power, which Washington finds unacceptable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 03:44 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 03:44 IST
U.S. Challenges China's Industrial Dominance with Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States plans to tackle China's strategy of overproducing goods to dominate global markets by utilizing tariffs, according to White House official Daleep Singh. Speaking on Thursday, Singh highlighted China's significant market power, asserting that Washington considers the economic implications unacceptable.

Relations between Beijing and Washington have been strained for years, with disagreements spanning trade tariffs, human rights, and the origins of COVID-19. Singh pointed out China's overcapacity in sectors like electric vehicles and semiconductors, noting an unprecedented growth in subsidies and strategic positioning to dominate key industries.

Countries worldwide, including Brazil, India, and the EU, are beginning to recognize industrial overcapacity as a significant issue. As China continues to flood markets with surplus production, the U.S. is contemplating more innovative measures beyond tariffs to safeguard its industries and workers from competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Festive Housing Boom: A New Era for Real Estate

India's Festive Housing Boom: A New Era for Real Estate

 India
2
India A Triumphs Over Pakistan in Thrilling Opener

India A Triumphs Over Pakistan in Thrilling Opener

 Global
3
Empowering Courtrooms: A Call for Inclusive Language and Justice

Empowering Courtrooms: A Call for Inclusive Language and Justice

 India
4
MVA's Seat-Sharing Conundrum: Regional Dynamics at Play in Maharashtra Elections

MVA's Seat-Sharing Conundrum: Regional Dynamics at Play in Maharashtra Elect...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024