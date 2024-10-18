Left Menu

Odisha Revamps Task Force for NEP 2020 Implementation

The Odisha government has reshaped its task force to ensure the successful implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The Development Commissioner, alongside 13 key officials and several experts, will spearhead efforts to tackle various components through comprehensive sub-committees and expert consultations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 09:51 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 09:51 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has revamped its task force to focus on the execution of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, according to a notification from the School and Mass Education Department. Leading this initiative, the Development Commissioner cum Additional Chief Secretary will drive the necessary steps and strategies for NEP 2020's state-level implementation.

The task force will include 13 Ex-Officio members, with representation from diverse governmental factions. Joining them are experts from organizations such as UNICEF and Akshara Foundation. A network of six thematic sub-committees, comprising representatives from various departments, will address the array of NEP-2020 components.

The Chairperson retains the discretion to involve additional experts for meetings on specific issues, ensuring multifaceted discussions to smoothen NEP 2020's rollout, the notification further elaborates.

