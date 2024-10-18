Odisha Revamps Task Force for NEP 2020 Implementation

The Odisha government has revamped its task force to focus on the execution of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, according to a notification from the School and Mass Education Department. Leading this initiative, the Development Commissioner cum Additional Chief Secretary will drive the necessary steps and strategies for NEP 2020's state-level implementation.

The task force will include 13 Ex-Officio members, with representation from diverse governmental factions. Joining them are experts from organizations such as UNICEF and Akshara Foundation. A network of six thematic sub-committees, comprising representatives from various departments, will address the array of NEP-2020 components.

The Chairperson retains the discretion to involve additional experts for meetings on specific issues, ensuring multifaceted discussions to smoothen NEP 2020's rollout, the notification further elaborates.

