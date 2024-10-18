Nyaya Mitra Secures Major Recovery Contract

Share Samadhan Ltd announced that its subsidiary, Nyaya Mitra Ltd, has clinched a significant contract aimed at the recovery of contingent assets valued at Rs 1,240 crore.

The contract operates on a success-fee basis, where final fees depend on the amount successfully recovered or the settlement ratio. The company, which deals with recovery services for unclaimed investments and assets, disclosed this development in a BSE filing.

According to the filing, Nyaya Mitra will offer litigation funding consulting on emerging claims, including those for damages worth Rs 1,240 crore. CEO and Co-founder Vikash Jain noted that this contract reflects Nyaya Mitra's dedication to assisting corporate clients in navigating complex legal cases and securing their claims.

