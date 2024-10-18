Left Menu

Nyaya Mitra Secures Major Recovery Contract

Share Samadhan Ltd's subsidiary, Nyaya Mitra Ltd, won a major contract to recover contingent assets worth Rs 1,240 crore. The success-fee-based contract emphasizes aiding corporate claims and supporting complex legal rights assertions. CEO Vikash Jain highlighted the company's dedication to facilitating legal recoveries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 17:19 IST
Share Samadhan Ltd announced that its subsidiary, Nyaya Mitra Ltd, has clinched a significant contract aimed at the recovery of contingent assets valued at Rs 1,240 crore.

The contract operates on a success-fee basis, where final fees depend on the amount successfully recovered or the settlement ratio. The company, which deals with recovery services for unclaimed investments and assets, disclosed this development in a BSE filing.

According to the filing, Nyaya Mitra will offer litigation funding consulting on emerging claims, including those for damages worth Rs 1,240 crore. CEO and Co-founder Vikash Jain noted that this contract reflects Nyaya Mitra's dedication to assisting corporate clients in navigating complex legal cases and securing their claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

