India Boosts Railways with Rs 18,658 Crore Infrastructure Projects
The Indian government has approved four major railway projects at a cost of Rs 18,658 crore, enhancing the network by 1,247 km across Maharashtra, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh. The projects include new tracks and stations, improving connectivity, reducing congestion, and supporting environmental and economic goals.
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has greenlighted four significant railway projects valued at approximately Rs 18,658 crore. This approval aims to extend the Indian Railways network by 1,247 km across Maharashtra, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh, according to a government press note.
The initiatives involve constructing third and fourth lines between Sambalpur and Jarapda, and Jharsuguda and Sason, as well as fifth and sixth lines from Kharsia-Naya Raipur to Parmalkasa. Additionally, the Gondia to Balharshah line will be doubled to alleviate congestion and boost operational efficiency.
The projects, aligned with the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan, will facilitate multi-modal connectivity. They are expected to forge direct connectivity with emerging industrial areas and significantly increase freight capacity, easing the movement of essential commodities while supporting India's climate objectives through reduced emissions and oil imports.
