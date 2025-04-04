Left Menu

India Boosts Railways with Rs 18,658 Crore Infrastructure Projects

The Indian government has approved four major railway projects at a cost of Rs 18,658 crore, enhancing the network by 1,247 km across Maharashtra, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh. The projects include new tracks and stations, improving connectivity, reducing congestion, and supporting environmental and economic goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 16:10 IST
India Boosts Railways with Rs 18,658 Crore Infrastructure Projects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has greenlighted four significant railway projects valued at approximately Rs 18,658 crore. This approval aims to extend the Indian Railways network by 1,247 km across Maharashtra, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh, according to a government press note.

The initiatives involve constructing third and fourth lines between Sambalpur and Jarapda, and Jharsuguda and Sason, as well as fifth and sixth lines from Kharsia-Naya Raipur to Parmalkasa. Additionally, the Gondia to Balharshah line will be doubled to alleviate congestion and boost operational efficiency.

The projects, aligned with the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan, will facilitate multi-modal connectivity. They are expected to forge direct connectivity with emerging industrial areas and significantly increase freight capacity, easing the movement of essential commodities while supporting India's climate objectives through reduced emissions and oil imports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025