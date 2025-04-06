Thane Police Recovers 102 Mobile Phones Using Advanced Tech Tools

In a significant breakthrough, police in Maharashtra's Thane district have successfully retrieved 102 mobile phones that were reported missing or stolen over a two-year period. Officials report a concerted effort initiated by the Kalwa police, who received numerous complaints regarding missing devices between 2023 and 2025.

The recovery operation involved a dedicated team of officers and constables who employed cutting-edge technical tools. Senior Inspector Ashok Uttekar noted the pivotal role of the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) application, launched by the Union government, in tracing these lost devices.

The recovered mobile phones, spanning numerous makes and models, are said to be worth Rs 10.66 lakh. This operation underscores the importance of technological advancements in aiding law enforcement agencies in crime resolution.

