Satyendar Jain Secures Bail After 18-Month Incarceration

Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain was granted bail in a money laundering case after 18 months in custody. The Rouse Avenue Court made the decision due to the prolonged imprisonment and ongoing legal delay. The Enforcement Directorate's conflicting crime proceeds figures fueled debates during the bail discussions.

Updated: 18-10-2024 17:55 IST
Senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, the Rouse Avenue Court granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain in a high-profile money laundering case. Jain, who served as a former cabinet minister in Delhi, was arrested in May 2022 and has been in custody for over 18 months. The decision was made by Special Judge Vishal Gogne.

Jain's bail bond was set at Rs. 50,000, matched by a surety bond of the same amount. His wife and daughter were visibly emotional upon hearing the court's verdict. The court emphasized Jain's extended incarceration and the lack of substantial progress in the case, which included unaddressed charges and prolonged investigations.

The defense, led by senior advocate N Hariharan and Vivek Jain, contended that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had provided inconsistent figures regarding the alleged proceeds of crime. The lengthy legal process, characterized by 16 adjournments, underlined Jain's plea for bail due to the absence of completed charges and potential trial delays.

Latest News

