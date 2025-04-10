Left Menu

Revitalizing the Yamuna: Delhi's Bold Steps Towards a Cleaner River

Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, alongside officials, reviewed efforts to clean the Yamuna River. Key projects include desilting 22 major drains and developing a riverfront. Former administrations were criticized for neglecting wastewater issues. The initiative aims to improve water quality and aid in flood management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 15:05 IST
Revitalizing the Yamuna: Delhi's Bold Steps Towards a Cleaner River
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta conducted a thorough inspection of projects aimed at cleaning the Yamuna River on Thursday, directing officials to expedite work on a riverfront development. Accompanying her were Delhi LG VK Saxena and Water Minister Parvesh Verma.

"We are diligently overseeing the Yamuna's cleaning efforts," Gupta informed reporters, as she examined desilting operations at key drains including Wazirabad, Barapullah, and Kushak. She criticized the previous AAP administration for ignoring untreated wastewater issues affecting the river.

The desilting of 22 major drains, like Najafgarh and Shahdara, is ongoing. A court order prompted a single agency to manage these drains, helping with flood control during monsoon season. This initiative reflects a strategic move to boost Yamuna's ecological health and urban flood preparedness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025