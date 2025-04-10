Revitalizing the Yamuna: Delhi's Bold Steps Towards a Cleaner River

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta conducted a thorough inspection of projects aimed at cleaning the Yamuna River on Thursday, directing officials to expedite work on a riverfront development. Accompanying her were Delhi LG VK Saxena and Water Minister Parvesh Verma.

"We are diligently overseeing the Yamuna's cleaning efforts," Gupta informed reporters, as she examined desilting operations at key drains including Wazirabad, Barapullah, and Kushak. She criticized the previous AAP administration for ignoring untreated wastewater issues affecting the river.

The desilting of 22 major drains, like Najafgarh and Shahdara, is ongoing. A court order prompted a single agency to manage these drains, helping with flood control during monsoon season. This initiative reflects a strategic move to boost Yamuna's ecological health and urban flood preparedness.

