Left Menu

Jio Financial's Steady Growth: A Snapshot of Strategic Moves

Jio Financial Services reported a modest 3% profit increase in Q2 of 2024, reaching Rs 689 crore. The firm saw income rise but expenses also doubled. After gaining CIC status in July, it expanded with new financial products and strategic joint ventures, including one with BlackRock.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 19:24 IST
Jio Financial's Steady Growth: A Snapshot of Strategic Moves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jio Financial Services Ltd reported a slight 3% net profit rise, totaling Rs 689 crore for the second quarter ending September 2024. This marginal increase comes in comparison to the Rs 668 crore earned in the same period last year.

The financial services arm of Reliance Industries observed a rise in total income to Rs 694 crore from Rs 608 crore a year prior. However, total expenses saw a steep rise, doubling to Rs 146 crore compared to the previous year's Rs 71 crore.

In July 2024, Jio Financial Services achieved recognition as a Non-Deposit taking Systemically Important Core Investment Company following necessary RBI approvals. The company has ventured into various financial avenues, launching new products and forming strategic joint ventures, including one with BlackRock to establish a mutual fund.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024