Jio Financial's Steady Growth: A Snapshot of Strategic Moves

Jio Financial Services Ltd reported a slight 3% net profit rise, totaling Rs 689 crore for the second quarter ending September 2024. This marginal increase comes in comparison to the Rs 668 crore earned in the same period last year.

The financial services arm of Reliance Industries observed a rise in total income to Rs 694 crore from Rs 608 crore a year prior. However, total expenses saw a steep rise, doubling to Rs 146 crore compared to the previous year's Rs 71 crore.

In July 2024, Jio Financial Services achieved recognition as a Non-Deposit taking Systemically Important Core Investment Company following necessary RBI approvals. The company has ventured into various financial avenues, launching new products and forming strategic joint ventures, including one with BlackRock to establish a mutual fund.

