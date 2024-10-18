Supreme Court Grants Bail to MLA Abbas Ansari in Dual Cases

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Mau MLA Abbas Ansari in two separate high-profile cases, one involving money laundering and another concerning an alleged illegal meeting while in jail.

A bench composed of justices MM Sundresh and Pankaj Mithal permitted Ansari's bail related to the money laundering case, challenging an earlier ruling by the Allahabad High Court's Lucknow bench that dismissed his plea. Ansari's legal troubles stem from allegations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, following investigations based on multiple First Information Reports (FIRs).

The Enforcement Directorate initiated investigations alleging misuse of funds meant for a school and illegal land dealings. Despite these charges, the court ruled for Ansari's temporary release, citing that the investigation is complete, and he has been detained for over 18 months. In the second case, justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan granted bail concerning an alleged illegal meeting in jail. The order follows Ansari's transfer to Kasganj jail and subsequent legal challenges.

