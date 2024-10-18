Delhi Metro Urges Public Transport Use Amid Festival Traffic and Pollution

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday issued a call to the public to utilize public transport during the upcoming festive season as a measure to ease road congestion and reduce air pollution. Noting the likely implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) due to rising pollution levels, DMRC announced plans to increase train services. This increase is particularly aimed at accommodating heightened demand during special occasions and GRAP Stage-II and III implementations.

According to DMRC, 40 additional metro trips will be operated on weekdays across all lines during GRAP Stage-II. If GRAP Stage-III or higher is enforced, this will increase to 60 additional trips. This initiative aims to facilitate long-distance travel without exposure to air pollution, thereby promoting a cleaner environment during the festive season.

As the festive season typically exacerbates road traffic and extends travel times, DMRC emphasizes the benefits of public transport for creating a smoother journey and cleaner environment. Highlighting the current air quality challenges, Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai revealed deteriorating air quality readings, with the worst levels recorded in Wazirpur. Efforts are underway to identify local pollution sources contributing to this issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)