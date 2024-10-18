Haryana Cabinet's Commitment to Farmers and Youth Emerges in First Meeting

In its inaugural meeting, the Haryana Cabinet, under the leadership of the BJP, placed emphasis on crucial agricultural and youth employment issues. Senior leader Anil Vij highlighted discussions around the procurement of paddy and the availability of DAP fertilizer, reassuring farmers that their needs would be met efficiently.

The Haryana State Co-operative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited (HAFED) reported substantial procurement of wheat, totaling 35.37 lakh metric tonnes, with a state-wide acquisition of 70.80 LMT. BJP's continued electoral success was attributed to its perceived pro-incumbency, driven by developmental efforts within the state.

Cabinet members, including Ministers Shruti Choudhry and Ranbir Gangwa, reiterated their focus on removing obstacles in paddy procurement and ensuring no shortage of fertilizers. Notably, steps towards youth employment were acknowledged with the recent provisioning of 24,000 jobs, a commitment expected to progress further.

