Left Menu

Haryana Cabinet's Commitment to Farmers and Youth Emerges in First Meeting

The Haryana Cabinet, led by the BJP, held its first meeting to discuss essential issues such as paddy procurement and DAP fertilizer availability. The government reaffirmed its commitment to supporting farmers, ensuring fertilizer supply, and providing job opportunities for youth, amidst celebrations of its third electoral victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 22:03 IST
Haryana Cabinet's Commitment to Farmers and Youth Emerges in First Meeting
Haryana minister Anil Vij (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In its inaugural meeting, the Haryana Cabinet, under the leadership of the BJP, placed emphasis on crucial agricultural and youth employment issues. Senior leader Anil Vij highlighted discussions around the procurement of paddy and the availability of DAP fertilizer, reassuring farmers that their needs would be met efficiently.

The Haryana State Co-operative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited (HAFED) reported substantial procurement of wheat, totaling 35.37 lakh metric tonnes, with a state-wide acquisition of 70.80 LMT. BJP's continued electoral success was attributed to its perceived pro-incumbency, driven by developmental efforts within the state.

Cabinet members, including Ministers Shruti Choudhry and Ranbir Gangwa, reiterated their focus on removing obstacles in paddy procurement and ensuring no shortage of fertilizers. Notably, steps towards youth employment were acknowledged with the recent provisioning of 24,000 jobs, a commitment expected to progress further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024