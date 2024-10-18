Haryana Cabinet's Commitment to Farmers and Youth Emerges in First Meeting
The Haryana Cabinet, led by the BJP, held its first meeting to discuss essential issues such as paddy procurement and DAP fertilizer availability. The government reaffirmed its commitment to supporting farmers, ensuring fertilizer supply, and providing job opportunities for youth, amidst celebrations of its third electoral victory.
- Country:
- India
In its inaugural meeting, the Haryana Cabinet, under the leadership of the BJP, placed emphasis on crucial agricultural and youth employment issues. Senior leader Anil Vij highlighted discussions around the procurement of paddy and the availability of DAP fertilizer, reassuring farmers that their needs would be met efficiently.
The Haryana State Co-operative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited (HAFED) reported substantial procurement of wheat, totaling 35.37 lakh metric tonnes, with a state-wide acquisition of 70.80 LMT. BJP's continued electoral success was attributed to its perceived pro-incumbency, driven by developmental efforts within the state.
Cabinet members, including Ministers Shruti Choudhry and Ranbir Gangwa, reiterated their focus on removing obstacles in paddy procurement and ensuring no shortage of fertilizers. Notably, steps towards youth employment were acknowledged with the recent provisioning of 24,000 jobs, a commitment expected to progress further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Railway Network Disrupted by Farmers' Protest in Punjab
Modi's PM-KISAN Milestone: Boosting Indian Farmers with Direct Aid
Empowering Farmers: PM Modi's Cabinet Approves New Agricultural Schemes
Telangana's Paddy Procurement Boost: Ensuring Smooth Transactions for Farmers
France Allocates €75 Million for Sheep Farmers Amid Budget Strains