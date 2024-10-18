Tensions Rise in Bahraich: Demolition Notice Issued Amid Violent Clashes

The Public Works Department (PWD) issued a demolition notice on Friday for the residence of Abdul Hameed, an accused in the Bahraich violence case. The notice cites illegal construction activities in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh. Hameed, along with four others, remains in judicial custody, while two other accused, Mohammad Talim and Mohammad Sarfaraz, suffered injuries in a police encounter on Thursday.

This development follows the tragic killing of Ramgopal Mishra during clashes between two communities amid a Durga idol immersion procession. Both Sarfaraz and Mohammad Talib were reportedly shot in the leg by Uttar Pradesh Police as they allegedly attempted an escape to Nepal.

According to Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar, of the five individuals arrested for the violence in Bahraich, two sustained injuries during the encounter, and the remaining three were apprehended. The incident has ignited a contentious debate between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition parties, even as DGP Kumar assures that the situation is now stabilized.

(With inputs from agencies.)