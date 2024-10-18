Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Bahraich: Demolition Notice Issued Amid Violent Clashes

The Public Works Department has issued a demolition notice for Abdul Hameed's residence in Bahraich for illegal construction. This follows a violent clash during a Durga idol immersion procession, resulting in the death of Ramgopal Mishra. Five individuals are in custody, sparking political debates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 22:38 IST
Tensions Rise in Bahraich: Demolition Notice Issued Amid Violent Clashes
PWD issues demolition notice for Bahraich violence accused residence over illegal construction (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Public Works Department (PWD) issued a demolition notice on Friday for the residence of Abdul Hameed, an accused in the Bahraich violence case. The notice cites illegal construction activities in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh. Hameed, along with four others, remains in judicial custody, while two other accused, Mohammad Talim and Mohammad Sarfaraz, suffered injuries in a police encounter on Thursday.

This development follows the tragic killing of Ramgopal Mishra during clashes between two communities amid a Durga idol immersion procession. Both Sarfaraz and Mohammad Talib were reportedly shot in the leg by Uttar Pradesh Police as they allegedly attempted an escape to Nepal.

According to Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar, of the five individuals arrested for the violence in Bahraich, two sustained injuries during the encounter, and the remaining three were apprehended. The incident has ignited a contentious debate between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition parties, even as DGP Kumar assures that the situation is now stabilized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024