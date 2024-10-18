CR Kesavan Criticizes TN CM Stalin's Stance on Hindi Events

In a fiery exchange of words, BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan criticized Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday for his opposition to Hindi-centric events in non-Hindi speaking states, as expressed in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kesavan accused Stalin of betraying the principles of cooperative federalism envisioned by Dr. BR Ambedkar and the Constitution's architects.

Kesavan further alleged that the DMK has historically exploited language as a divisive political instrument. He asserted that Prime Minister Modi values India's linguistic diversity as a civilizational strength and is devoted to preserving and promoting this heritage. According to Kesavan, Stalin's recent correspondence with the Prime Minister contradicts these values.

Echoing this sentiment, Tamil Nadu state BJP vice president Narayanan Thirupathy questioned Stalin's motivations, asking why he did not object during the DMK's participation in the UPA from 2004 to 2014. Stalin's letter protested the Hindi Month celebrations and the Golden Jubilee of Chennai Doordarshan, arguing against the dominance of Hindi in a linguistically diverse nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)