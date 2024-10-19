Left Menu

Tech Stocks Soar as Netflix Leads Wall Street Rally

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq climbed, driven by strong performances from tech giants, notably Netflix. Netflix's shares spiked due to surpassing subscriber estimates, impacting the communication services sector. Despite a positive earnings season, concerns over high stock valuations and upcoming political events could impact future market movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 00:11 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 00:11 IST
Tech Stocks Soar as Netflix Leads Wall Street Rally
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes enjoyed gains on Friday, fueled by rising technology stocks, particularly Netflix, whose shares surged after exceeding subscriber growth expectations.

Shares of Apple and Nvidia also contributed to the positive market momentum, with Apple benefiting from increased iPhone sales in China and Nvidia from improved stock evaluations by analysts.

While tech performed strongly, the Dow Jones remained steady, impacted by American Express losses, and broader economic and political uncertainties loom as potential factors affecting its continued rally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
2
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
3
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
4
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024