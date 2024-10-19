Tech Stocks Soar as Netflix Leads Wall Street Rally

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes enjoyed gains on Friday, fueled by rising technology stocks, particularly Netflix, whose shares surged after exceeding subscriber growth expectations.

Shares of Apple and Nvidia also contributed to the positive market momentum, with Apple benefiting from increased iPhone sales in China and Nvidia from improved stock evaluations by analysts.

While tech performed strongly, the Dow Jones remained steady, impacted by American Express losses, and broader economic and political uncertainties loom as potential factors affecting its continued rally.

(With inputs from agencies.)