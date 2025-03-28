Left Menu

Wall Street Wobbles Amid Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Wall Street stocks fell as investors reacted to President Trump's new trade tariffs. Shares of General Motors and Ford were particularly affected. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq face declines as investors remain wary of Trump's unpredictable trade policies. Economic indices and employment data add to the market's cautious tone.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street stocks took a hit on Thursday in response to President Donald Trump's recent announcement of new trade tariffs targeting auto manufacturers, triggering declines at major companies like General Motors and Ford.

Trump introduced a 25% tariff on imported cars and light trucks, set to take effect on April 3, while a duty on auto parts will begin on May 3. The announcement left investors grappling with uncertainty surrounding Trump's trade policies and their potential impact on global economic stability.

Amid the market volatility, major indexes, including the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Jones, experienced declines, reflecting investor wariness and anticipation of potential inflation and disrupted supply chains.

