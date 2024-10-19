Blackout in Cuba: A Nation in Darkness
Cuba's entire grid collapsed, leaving 10 million without power, highlighting infrastructure challenges. Obsolete power plants and limited fuel imports contribute to the crisis. Cuba aims to expand renewable energy but struggles financially. Daily life is impacted, causing widespread dissatisfaction. The grid failure recalls past challenges during Hurricane Ian in 2022.
Cuba's national power grid suffered a dramatic collapse on Friday, plunging the island's 10 million residents into darkness and revealing the critical state of its infrastructure.
The blackout stems from obsolete, poorly maintained power plants and a heavy reliance on imported fuel. A malfunction at Cuba's largest power plant, compounded by bad weather delaying fuel shipments, led to the grid's failure.
Cuba blames U.S. sanctions for its hardships, though its own economic mismanagement also plays a role. The government plans to boost solar power to face future power demands, amid a backdrop of daunting economic and resource challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
