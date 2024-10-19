BJP Leader Criticizes CM Stalin Over Aryan Remarks

In a heated political exchange, Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President Narayanan Thirupathy criticized Chief Minister MK Stalin for his comments labeling Governor RN Ravi as an 'Aryan.' Thirupathy accused the INDIA alliance, particularly Stalin, of attempting to fragment national unity.

Thirupathy's comments follow a disagreement between the Chief Minister and the Governor over the Hindi language's imposition and a recent controversy regarding the state's anthem. The BJP leader referenced Dr. BR Ambedkar, asserting that the concept of Aryan and Dravidian races was mythical and used to divide the country.

The conflict intensified after Stalin expressed dissatisfaction over the distorted rendition of the state anthem at a recent event attended by Governor Ravi, whom Stalin accused of intentional disrespect toward Tamil Nadu. In response, the Governor condemned Stalin's remarks as racist and damaging to the dignity of his office. Stalin defended Tamil as the cultural and historical identity of Tamils.

(With inputs from agencies.)