Relentless Rains Disrupt Tamil Nadu: Government's Steadfast Response

Heavy rain continues to pummel various regions of Tamil Nadu, causing severe disruptions and bringing daily life to a standstill. On Saturday, residents faced significant challenges due to waterlogged roads and disrupted services. Footage from Chennai shows the extent of the incessant rainfall and its impact on the city's infrastructure.

Earlier in the week, Chennai experienced extremely heavy rainfall, with several areas recording significant amounts. Notably, Kathivakkam and Manali registered 23 cm and 21 cm of rainfall, respectively, while Cholavaram, Red Hills, and Avadi saw even more substantial figures. A depression that formed over the west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal moved towards the west-northwest, impacting the north Tamil Nadu-south Andhra Pradesh coasts early Thursday morning.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin conducted inspections in rain-ravaged areas, ensuring that relief materials were distributed to affected residents. Stalin reassured the public of the government's readiness to manage the situation, highlighting the precautionary measures in place across the state. Meanwhile, DMK leader TKS Elangovan praised the state's quick response, noting improvements in flood management since similar events in the past. Elangovan emphasized that the water receded swiftly this time, crediting measures implemented over the last two years.

(With inputs from agencies.)