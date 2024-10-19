Left Menu

HDFC Bank's Profits Climb Amidst Asset Quality Concerns

HDFC Bank reported a 5% rise in standalone profit to Rs 16,821 crore for Q2 2024. Despite growth in total and interest income, asset quality slightly worsened with an increase in gross NPAs to 1.36%. Consolidated net profit grew by 6% to Rs 17,826 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 14:51 IST
HDFC Bank's Profits Climb Amidst Asset Quality Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

HDFC Bank, India's largest private sector lender, reported a modest 5% increase in its standalone profit for the second quarter, ending September 2024. The bank's earnings reached Rs 16,821 crore, up from Rs 15,976 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Total income rose to an impressive Rs 85,500 crore, compared to Rs 78,406 crore in the prior year, according to a regulatory filing. Interest income climbed to Rs 74,017 crore from the previous year's Rs 67,698 crore.

Net Interest Income also saw a 10% boost to Rs 30,110 crore. However, the bank's asset quality showed signs of deterioration, with gross NPAs inching up to 1.36% of gross loans and net NPAs rising to 0.41% by September's end. On a consolidated scale, net profit grew by 6% to Rs 17,826 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024