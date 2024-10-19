Left Menu

Airline Security Threats Shake Passenger Confidence Amid Recent Hoaxes

A surge of bomb threats on multiple domestic and international flights has raised security concerns for passengers. Despite these threats being hoaxes, airlines like Indigo have emphasized their commitment to ensuring passenger safety. The Ministry of Home Affairs has called for a comprehensive report on the incidents.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The safety of airline passengers is under scrutiny following a series of hoax bomb threats on several domestic and international flights. On Saturday, Indigo's Flight 6E 184 from Jodhpur to Delhi received a security alert, but it landed safely in Delhi, according to an Indigo press release.

In light of the scare, passengers disembarked safely, and the airline coordinated with security agencies. The airline expressed regret over the incident and assured customers that safety and security are of utmost importance. Similar alerts were issued for flights from India to Istanbul, namely Indigo's Flights 6E 17 and 6E 11, prompting enhanced safety measures.

Security concerns were raised further with an alert for Flight 6E 108 from Hyderabad to Chandigarh. Authorities reported that 20 flights received bomb threat calls, including those from Akasa, Vistara, Air India, and Indigo. The Ministry of Home Affairs demanded a report, having noted 13 recent bomb threats across airlines were all false alarms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

