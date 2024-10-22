Navigating Oil Market Volatility: Hope Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Amid escalating geopolitical tensions, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has reassured stakeholders about the stability of global oil supplies, stating that there is no shortage of crude oil worldwide. He expressed optimism that new oil from countries like Brazil and Guyana could help stabilize prices.

The minister pointed out that geopolitical issues have increased freight and insurance costs, consequently driving up oil prices. Yet, he remains hopeful for diplomacy to prevail, emphasizing the lack of anxiety over oil availability.

India's dependence on oil imports, covering more than 85% of its requirements, underscores the significance of stable oil prices. Although fuel prices in India remain frozen, recent global events, including a missile attack involving Iran, could further impact market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)