Ukraine's Potato Crisis: Weather Woes Lead to Price Surge
Ukraine faces an 18% drop in potato harvest due to poor weather, spiking prices and contributing to inflation. The staple crop, consumed at 130 kg per person annually, saw decreased yields due to frost, rain, and heat. Imports aim to stabilize the market amid population decline.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-10-2024 17:50 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 17:50 IST
Ukraine's potato harvest has plummeted by 18% this year, primarily due to adverse weather conditions, resulting in soaring prices and heightened inflation, according to government officials and analysts.
Often regarded as a staple of the Ukrainian diet, with per capita consumption averaging 130 kg annually, potatoes have encountered a significant decline in yield.
Analysts attribute the diminished harvest to spring frost, heavy rains, and ensuing record heat. In response, imports from Poland and the Baltics have commenced to stabilize the market, though retail prices remain high.
(With inputs from agencies.)
