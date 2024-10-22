Ukraine's Potato Crisis: Weather Woes Lead to Price Surge

Ukraine's potato harvest has plummeted by 18% this year, primarily due to adverse weather conditions, resulting in soaring prices and heightened inflation, according to government officials and analysts.

Often regarded as a staple of the Ukrainian diet, with per capita consumption averaging 130 kg annually, potatoes have encountered a significant decline in yield.

Analysts attribute the diminished harvest to spring frost, heavy rains, and ensuing record heat. In response, imports from Poland and the Baltics have commenced to stabilize the market, though retail prices remain high.

(With inputs from agencies.)