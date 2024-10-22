Left Menu

India's Investment Dilemma: F&O as a 'National Pastime'

SEBI's Ashwani Bhatia emphasizes the risks of making futures and options trading a 'national pastime' due to high retail investor losses. With measures like increased margin requirements and larger contract sizes, SEBI aims to safeguard investors while addressing concerns in the SME IPO sector regarding price manipulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-10-2024 18:14 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 18:14 IST
India's Investment Dilemma: F&O as a 'National Pastime'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India cannot afford to turn futures and options (F&O) trading into a mere 'national pastime,' warns Ashwani Bhatia, a whole-time member of SEBI. Speaking at a Morningstar event, Bhatia expressed concern over investor protests against recent SEBI measures aimed at curbing risky activities in the F&O segment.

According to a study by India's market regulator, a staggering 93% of retail trades in the F&O segment result in losses. Bhatia highlighted that it is institutional investors who primarily benefit, as retail participants move their savings into institutional pockets. He urged Indian investors to focus on 'serious investing,' rather than risky speculations.

To address these issues, SEBI has implemented measures such as increasing the minimum contract size to Rs 15 lakhs and mandating upfront options premium collection from 2025. These steps aim to foster caution and ensure that retail investors are better equipped to handle potential losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024