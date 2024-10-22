ED Freezes ₹335 Crore Assets in Unitech Money Laundering Scandal
The Enforcement Directorate attached ₹335 crore worth of assets tied to Unitech and Sahana Builders under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Investigations by ED revealed illegal fund diversions amounting to ₹7,612 crore, with numerous assets seized from domestic and overseas ventures.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken decisive action by attaching assets valued at Rs 335 crore from Unitech International Realty Fund and Sahana Builders Private Limited. These actions fall under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, as reported by the agency on Tuesday.
The attached assets include land rights in Agra, Varanasi, Mohali, and Chennai, totaling Rs 319 crore linked to Unitech. Furthermore, Rs 16 crore in fixed deposits, representing funds diverted to Sahana Builders and owed back to Unitech, have also been frozen according to the ED's statement.
The ED's investigation, initiated from FIRs filed by Delhi Police and CBI, unveiled how the Chandra family's Unitech Group misappropriated funds amounting to Rs 7,612 crore. The funds, funneled through personal firms Auram Asset Management and Uniwell Limited, were traced back to real estate projects, resulting in substantial asset seizures across domestic and international fronts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ED Orders Confiscation of Assets in CashBean Money Lending Probe
Wealth Surge: J&K MLAs' Assets Skyrocket Post-Election
RJD MLA Kiran Devi's Assets Worth Over Rs 21 Crore Attached in Money Laundering Probe
Fraudulent Loans and Money Laundering: Assets Seized in JKGB Scam
ED Secures Rs 47.7 Crore Assets in Bitconnect Cryptocurrency Case