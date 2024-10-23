Rebel Takeover Shakes Myanmar's Rare Earth Supply Chain
An armed group has seized control of a key mining hub in Myanmar, disrupting the supply of rare earth elements essential for clean energy technologies. This development jeopardizes shipments from Myanmar to China and may result in heightened prices for rare earth oxides globally.
An armed rebellion group in Myanmar has claimed control over a crucial rare earth mining hub, potentially disrupting the global supply chain of essential elements for clean energy technologies.
The Kachin Independence Army (KIA) has taken over the towns of Panwa and Chipwe, key centers for mining rare earth oxides supplied to China, as part of its operations against Myanmar's ruling military. These developments indicate a significant shift in Myanmar's rare earth export dynamics.
The conflict has already seen China halt rare earth imports from Myanmar, further complicating the market. Analysts predict renegotiation of deals post-conflict could lead to price hikes due to tightened supply.
