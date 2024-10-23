Left Menu

Gujarat Announces Rs 1,419.62 Crore Relief Package for Rain-Hit Farmers

The Gujarat government has introduced a relief package worth Rs 1,419.62 crore for farmers who experienced crop damage due to heavy rainfalls in August. The package will provide financial support through the State Disaster Response Fund and state budget to farmers affected across 20 districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:18 IST
Gujarat Announces Rs 1,419.62 Crore Relief Package for Rain-Hit Farmers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to substantial crop damage caused by heavy August rains, the Gujarat government has unveiled a relief package totaling Rs 1,419.62 crore for the affected farmers. State officials disclosed this initiative, with Rs 1,097.31 crore channeled through the State Disaster Response Fund and Rs 322.33 crore allocated from the state budget.

The decision follows a damage assessment in 136 talukas spread over 20 districts, including prominent regions like Panchmahal, Surendranagar, and Navsari. Close to 7 lakh farmers across 6,812 villages stand to benefit from this financial assistance, designed to address losses incurred during the last monsoon season.

The aid plan stipulates Rs 11,000 per hectare for non-irrigated kharif crop losses and Rs 22,000 per hectare for irrigated crops, up to a two-hectare limit. Similarly, annual and perennial horticulture crops will receive compensation up to Rs 22,500 per hectare for losses surpassing 33%, encouraging farmers to apply through eGram centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024