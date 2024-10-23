Gujarat Announces Rs 1,419.62 Crore Relief Package for Rain-Hit Farmers

In response to substantial crop damage caused by heavy August rains, the Gujarat government has unveiled a relief package totaling Rs 1,419.62 crore for the affected farmers. State officials disclosed this initiative, with Rs 1,097.31 crore channeled through the State Disaster Response Fund and Rs 322.33 crore allocated from the state budget.

The decision follows a damage assessment in 136 talukas spread over 20 districts, including prominent regions like Panchmahal, Surendranagar, and Navsari. Close to 7 lakh farmers across 6,812 villages stand to benefit from this financial assistance, designed to address losses incurred during the last monsoon season.

The aid plan stipulates Rs 11,000 per hectare for non-irrigated kharif crop losses and Rs 22,000 per hectare for irrigated crops, up to a two-hectare limit. Similarly, annual and perennial horticulture crops will receive compensation up to Rs 22,500 per hectare for losses surpassing 33%, encouraging farmers to apply through eGram centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)