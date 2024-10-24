MAS Financial Services Achieves 118 Quarters of Consistent Growth

Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India - MAS Financial Services Limited, a key player in MSME financing, has reported an impressive financial performance for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. The company continues to showcase its business acumen with 118 quarters of consistent growth under its belt.

For Q2 2024, MAS Financial reported consolidated Assets under Management (AUM) of Rs. 11681.18 Crores, a year-on-year increase of 22.35%. Profit after Tax (PAT) witnessed a 25.31% rise, reaching Rs. 77.62 Crores. This surge reflects the company's strong fundamentals and robust management strategies.

Alongside its financial successes, MAS Financial maintains a stable portfolio with an adequate Capital Adequacy Ratio of 26.52%. Chairman Kamlesh Gandhi expressed confidence in the company's future, attributing success to a dedicated focus on core credit principles and a track record of navigating financial cycles effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)