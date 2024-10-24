Rajouri-Noushera Highway Revamp: A Game-Changer for Jammu and Kashmir's Border Connectivity

The Rajouri-Noushera highway project in Jammu and Kashmir is approaching its final stages. Spearheaded by SGI's Project Manager Ashwin Astapik, the initiative aims to significantly enhance regional connectivity.

Astapik explained that the completion of this highway is poised to boost development in border areas, which have long suffered from neglect due to poor infrastructure. He emphasized the potential for increased tourism, as regions previously overlooked due to accessibility challenges will now attract more visitors.

A noteworthy feature of the project is the construction of a 350-meter-long wire duct flyover in Bathuni village, Rajouri district. This development will connect Jammu and Poonch districts and shorten travel distances by two kilometers. Within the next few months, locals can expect to see transformative changes, including busy traffic along the newly constructed highway.

(With inputs from agencies.)