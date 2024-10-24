Left Menu

Rajouri-Noushera Highway Revamp: A Game-Changer for Jammu and Kashmir's Border Connectivity

The nearing completion of the Rajouri-Noushera highway in Jammu and Kashmir promises enhanced connectivity, paving the way for development and tourism in the region. Project Manager Ashwin Astapik highlights the new infrastructure's potential to transform the previously inaccessible border areas into vibrant hubs.

Updated: 24-10-2024 11:55 IST
Rajouri-Noushera Highway Revamp: A Game-Changer for Jammu and Kashmir's Border Connectivity
Image Credit: ANI
The Rajouri-Noushera highway project in Jammu and Kashmir is approaching its final stages. Spearheaded by SGI's Project Manager Ashwin Astapik, the initiative aims to significantly enhance regional connectivity.

Astapik explained that the completion of this highway is poised to boost development in border areas, which have long suffered from neglect due to poor infrastructure. He emphasized the potential for increased tourism, as regions previously overlooked due to accessibility challenges will now attract more visitors.

A noteworthy feature of the project is the construction of a 350-meter-long wire duct flyover in Bathuni village, Rajouri district. This development will connect Jammu and Poonch districts and shorten travel distances by two kilometers. Within the next few months, locals can expect to see transformative changes, including busy traffic along the newly constructed highway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

