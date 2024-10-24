Left Menu

Three Advocates Appointed as Judges in Andhra Pradesh High Court

The Centre Government has appointed three advocates as judges in the Andhra Pradesh High Court, following recommendations from the Supreme Court Collegium. The appointment involves Maheswara Rao Kuncheam, Thoota Chandra Dhana Sekar, and Challa Gunaranjan. Their seniority will adhere to current practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 14:06 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 14:06 IST
Three Advocates Appointed as Judges in Andhra Pradesh High Court
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Government has taken a significant step by appointing three advocates as judges in the Andhra Pradesh High Court. The Ministry of Law and Justice issued a notification confirming the appointments of Maheswara Rao Kuncheam, Thoota Chandra Dhana Sekar, and Challa Gunaranjan.

This development follows the advice of the Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, which recommended the trio for these posts. The appointments were made after consulting the Chief Justice of India.

The seniority of the newly appointed judges will follow existing practices. All three advocates have been actively practicing in the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024