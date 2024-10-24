Three Advocates Appointed as Judges in Andhra Pradesh High Court

The Central Government has taken a significant step by appointing three advocates as judges in the Andhra Pradesh High Court. The Ministry of Law and Justice issued a notification confirming the appointments of Maheswara Rao Kuncheam, Thoota Chandra Dhana Sekar, and Challa Gunaranjan.

This development follows the advice of the Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, which recommended the trio for these posts. The appointments were made after consulting the Chief Justice of India.

The seniority of the newly appointed judges will follow existing practices. All three advocates have been actively practicing in the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)