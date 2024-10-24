Left Menu

IIT Guwahati Hosts Successful Leadership Summit 'Grooming Young Talents'

IIT Guwahati's Leadership Summit 2024, focused on 'Grooming Young Talents,' gathered industry leaders and academia to discuss future workplace trends, energy sector evolution, and career preparation. Keynotes and panels emphasized skill development, research innovation, and leadership. Interactive sessions and career opportunities provided practical insights for students.

Updated: 24-10-2024 14:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati's Centre for Career Development triumphantly organized the 'Leadership Summit 2024,' a pivotal corporate-academia event aimed at 'Grooming Young Talents.' The two-day summit attracted around 50 delegates from major companies such as Google, BNY Mellon, and Reliance-BP, fostering industry-academic collaborations.

Faculty members, including Prof. Lalit Mohan Pandey, welcomed attendees, while Prof. Vivek Padmanabha overviewed the summit's objectives. IIT Guwahati Director, Prof. Devendra Jalihal, reiterated the institute's dedication to skill enhancement, entrepreneurship, and research prowess, highlighting their commitment to evolving educational programs meeting industry demands.

Keynote themes ranged from talent cultivation to modern energy solutions, with industry stalwarts like Deepak Singhal and Venky Venkatesh sharing insights. Discussions spanned workplace happiness, fintech career paths, technology transformation, and mentorship. Interactive elements like hackathons and student project showcases animated the proceedings, offering students direct exposure to industry practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

