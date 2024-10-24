Emerging Markets See Mixed Reactions Amid U.S. Election and Fed Speculation

On Thursday, emerging market currencies experienced gains as the dollar softened, amidst a global focus on the U.S. presidential election and the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory. However, a broader measure indicated declining stocks.

MSCI's index of emerging market stocks fell 0.6% with Chinese shares closing lower. Similar downward trends were observed in South Korea and Hong Kong, experiencing falls of 0.7% and 1.3%, respectively.

Central and Eastern Europe currencies traded mixed against the euro. Meanwhile, South Africa's rand gained 0.5%, in view of the weakening dollar, and its stock market rose almost 1%, buoyed by rising commodity-linked shares.

(With inputs from agencies.)