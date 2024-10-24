Left Menu

Cyclone Dana: Farmers Urged to Protect Crops Amid Heavy Rainfall in Odisha

Cyclone Dana threatens paddy farmers in Odisha's coastal districts with severe losses due to heavy rainfall. The National Rice Research Institute has advised precautionary measures to protect crops, including maintaining drainage, safeguarding harvested rice, and ensuring proper storage to minimize damage and preserve quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuttack | Updated: 24-10-2024 15:16 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 15:16 IST
Cyclone Dana: Farmers Urged to Protect Crops Amid Heavy Rainfall in Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

Anticipating significant losses for paddy farmers due to heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Dana, experts have prescribed critical measures to mitigate crop damage in Odisha's coastal districts. The advisory, issued by the National Rice Research Institute, focuses on eight vulnerable districts.

To protect the standing and harvested paddy, scientists recommend opening drainage channels in immature crop areas to prevent waterlogging. Additionally, harvested rice should be covered with tarpaulin and stored safely to avoid damage from prolonged rainfall, while proper drying and storage techniques are crucial to maintain quality.

The advisory also underscores the need for fumigation using aluminum phosphide to combat pest infestations in stored grains, and urges vigilance against swarming caterpillars and brown plant hoppers, especially in late-planted fields after the rain subsides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024