Cyclone Dana: Farmers Urged to Protect Crops Amid Heavy Rainfall in Odisha
Cyclone Dana threatens paddy farmers in Odisha's coastal districts with severe losses due to heavy rainfall. The National Rice Research Institute has advised precautionary measures to protect crops, including maintaining drainage, safeguarding harvested rice, and ensuring proper storage to minimize damage and preserve quality.
Anticipating significant losses for paddy farmers due to heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Dana, experts have prescribed critical measures to mitigate crop damage in Odisha's coastal districts. The advisory, issued by the National Rice Research Institute, focuses on eight vulnerable districts.
To protect the standing and harvested paddy, scientists recommend opening drainage channels in immature crop areas to prevent waterlogging. Additionally, harvested rice should be covered with tarpaulin and stored safely to avoid damage from prolonged rainfall, while proper drying and storage techniques are crucial to maintain quality.
The advisory also underscores the need for fumigation using aluminum phosphide to combat pest infestations in stored grains, and urges vigilance against swarming caterpillars and brown plant hoppers, especially in late-planted fields after the rain subsides.
(With inputs from agencies.)
