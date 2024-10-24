Left Menu

Mumbai Court Sentences Duo in Disproportionate Assets Case

The City Civil & Sessions Court in Mumbai sentenced Prasidh Narayan Dubey and his wife to imprisonment and fines for disproportionate assets. Dubey, formerly a CGST Superintendent, was found guilty of possessing assets far exceeding his income, following a CBI investigation that began in February 2018.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 22:28 IST
Mumbai Court Sentences Duo in Disproportionate Assets Case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The City, Civil & Sessions Court in Mumbai has sentenced Prasidh Narayan Dubey, a former Superintendent of CGST, and his wife, Vimla Dubey, to imprisonment and fines in a disproportionate assets case. Prasidh Dubey received four years with a Rs 1 lakh fine, while Vimla Dubey was sentenced to two years and fined Rs 1 lakh.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case on February 20, 2018, based on source information against Prasidh Dubey. Allegations stated that Dubey possessed assets worth Rs 90,90,908, which were disproportionate to his known income, accounting for 77.18% in excess. The period under scrutiny extended from June 17, 1994, to February 23, 2018.

After thorough investigation, the CBI filed a charge sheet on December 23, 2020. The court framed charges on June 16, 2022, with testimony from 100 prosecution witnesses establishing the accused's guilt. Following the trial, the court convicted both individuals, leading to their respective sentences. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024