Mumbai Court Sentences Duo in Disproportionate Assets Case
The City Civil & Sessions Court in Mumbai sentenced Prasidh Narayan Dubey and his wife to imprisonment and fines for disproportionate assets. Dubey, formerly a CGST Superintendent, was found guilty of possessing assets far exceeding his income, following a CBI investigation that began in February 2018.
The City, Civil & Sessions Court in Mumbai has sentenced Prasidh Narayan Dubey, a former Superintendent of CGST, and his wife, Vimla Dubey, to imprisonment and fines in a disproportionate assets case. Prasidh Dubey received four years with a Rs 1 lakh fine, while Vimla Dubey was sentenced to two years and fined Rs 1 lakh.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case on February 20, 2018, based on source information against Prasidh Dubey. Allegations stated that Dubey possessed assets worth Rs 90,90,908, which were disproportionate to his known income, accounting for 77.18% in excess. The period under scrutiny extended from June 17, 1994, to February 23, 2018.
After thorough investigation, the CBI filed a charge sheet on December 23, 2020. The court framed charges on June 16, 2022, with testimony from 100 prosecution witnesses establishing the accused's guilt. Following the trial, the court convicted both individuals, leading to their respective sentences. (ANI)
